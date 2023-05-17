99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Sanford Nights: The '80s' set for June 10 at the Sanford Center

The Sanford Center will be transported back in time to the 1980s during its "Sanford Nights: The '80s" event starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

By Pioneer Staff Report
BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center will be transported back in time to the 1980s during its "Sanford Nights: The '80s" event starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

There will be 1980s-themed roller skating taking place in the arena from 2 to 6 p.m. leading up to the event. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

"This '80s-themed night will take you back in time to when parachute pants were all the rage and music was still on MTV. The night promises all the chart-topping music from the '80s, food, drinks, rad vibes and good times," Sheila Murphy, general manager of the Sanford Center, said in a release. "We hope everyone breaks out their leg warmers, sweatbands, Aqua Net, and comes with the biggest hair possible for this '80s-themed night."

Sanford Nights is a pop-up nightclub series to give people a chance to have a night out and enjoy their favorite music in a safe and fun environment, the release added.

Sanford Nights kicked off with two EDM pop-up nightclubs and will continue with Country After Dark with The Tim Shelton Syndicate on June 3, followed by Nights of the '80s on June 10.

There will be a $10 cover charge for the event.
To purchase tickets for the event visit ticketmaster.com/event.

