Sanford Health, Lueken’s Village Foods’ 25th annual Taco Fest set for Aug. 2

080622.N.BP.TACOFEST - 12.jpg
Sanford employees serve up to-go boxes of fry bread tacos on Aug. 3, 2022, during the 24th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest at the waterfront.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:57 AM

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health invites community members to its annual Taco Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Dragon Boat Festival Tent at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

For $10, tacos are served on fry bread with all the trimmings, dessert and a beverage.

The event will also feature live music by Sonny Johnson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Rhonda and Orlando from 4 to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the United Way of Bemidji Area. Last year, the event raised nearly $30,000 for the United Way and served about 2,800 people.

Lueken’s Village Foods is the premiere sponsor of the event. Community members are invited to come and enjoy good food for a great cause, a release said.

For more information, visit www.sanfordhealth.org, contact the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929 or email bemidjirsvp@sanfordhealth.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
