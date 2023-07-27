Sanford Health, Lueken’s Village Foods’ 25th annual Taco Fest set for Aug. 2

BEMIDJI — Sanford Health invites community members to its annual Taco Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Dragon Boat Festival Tent at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

For $10, tacos are served on fry bread with all the trimmings, dessert and a beverage.

The event will also feature live music by Sonny Johnson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Rhonda and Orlando from 4 to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the United Way of Bemidji Area. Last year, the event raised nearly $30,000 for the United Way and served about 2,800 people.

Lueken’s Village Foods is the premiere sponsor of the event. Community members are invited to come and enjoy good food for a great cause, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit www.sanfordhealth.org, contact the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929 or email bemidjirsvp@sanfordhealth.org.