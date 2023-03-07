99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sanford Center announces partnership with Minnesota Rodeo Association

The Sanford Center in Bemidji has announced a three year partnership with the Minnesota Rodeo Association.

Sanford Center winter.jpg
The Sanford Center is located at 1111 Event Center Drive NE in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 07, 2023 09:53 AM

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center in Bemidji recently announced its new partnership with the Minnesota Rodeo Association.

The MRA was last at the Sanford Center in 2013 and reached out to reestablish a partnership after the facility came under new management from ASM Global.

“The Minnesota Rodeo Association is ecstatic to bring our rodeo family back to the great city of Bemidji,” said Dakota Locken, MRA vice president. “We are looking forward to sharing our story, values, friendships and Western way of life with such an incredible community.”

The partnership guarantees that the MRA finals will be held in Bemidji for at least the next three years. Participants from across the upper Midwest will come to compete in this event.

“We were excited when the MRA approached us about returning to the Sanford Center. We feel this will have a positive impact on our community, local businesses and tourism,” said Sheila Murphy, the general manager of the Sanford Center.

The Minnesota Rodeo Association has been around for over 25 years and features popular rodeo events such as bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, calf roping, barrel racing and much more.

The 2023 MRA finals will take place at the Sanford Center from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
