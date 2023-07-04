Sanford Center announces first-ever Babes Burnout Car Show, set for July 15

BEMIDJI — The Sanford Center will host its first-ever Babes Burnout Car Show event on Saturday, July 15, at the Sanford Center parking lot.

The event will include several attractions, including a car show featuring both new and old-school categories, a swap meet, a beer tent with live music, vendors, food trucks, a kid zone, a cornhole tournament, speakers and more.

“The goal of this show is to provide Bemidji with another reason to get outside and enjoy the beautiful summer," Bobby Anderson, Sanford Center's assistant general manager, said in a release. "We wanted to reduce the barriers by making it a free event for all to attend and to grow the car culture in the northern region of Minnesota."