Sanford Bemidji to no longer own, operate proposed Rail Corridor wellness center

BEMIDJI — The proposed Sports and Wellness Center planned to be a part of Bemidji’s Rail Corridor development has hit a hurdle after Sanford Bemidji announced that it no longer plans to own or operate the facility.

First proposed in 2021, Sanford initially brought the idea to the city to aid in the development of the Rail Corridor, an underdeveloped former industrial area located just south of downtown Bemidji.

The plan was for the city to sell the land for development to Kraus-Anderson Construction, which would build the Sports and Wellness Center. Sanford would then operate the facility with a lease-to-own agreement that would be completed in 20 years.

The center itself, which was proposed to include ice rinks, basketball and volleyball courts and an aquatics center, was just one of the planned features of the Rail Corridor development. The rest of the corridor's development is planned to include space for housing, shopping and parks.

Concept art of the Bemidji Rail Corridor shows potential redevelopment for the area, which is located by the Great Northern Depot in downtown Bemidji. Submitted concept art

However, since it was first discussed, the required investment for the wellness center has increased dramatically, Karla Eischens, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota president and CEO, explained to the Pioneer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the past three years, the cost to build and operate the facility has more than doubled. With capital and interest rate changes, the investment for Sanford is $121 million (over 20 years) to build, lease and operate the facility,” she detailed. “As a result, we have decided not to proceed with the Sports and Wellness Center as currently proposed.”

However, Eischens also emphasized that Sanford will still be invested in the project, with plans to donate a $10 million community dividend to the effort.

“We will continue to be partners, we are still dedicated to wellness in our community,” Eischens shared. “Our role is the change from owning and operating to being a partner.”

Eischens explained that the decision to shift roles was not an easy one, but came after looking at the numbers and how they could impact Sanford Health's primary mission of providing health care in the region.

“We were never in this to make money,” Eischens said, adding that the projected losses went from something Sanford Bemidji could absorb to figures that it couldn’t. “There would be impacts to our facilities here, to our patients and our employees.”

By moving from owning and operating the facility to investing as a partner, Eischens explained that Sanford hopes to continue its dedication to community wellness without negatively affecting its regional services.

Where the project stands

While not the end of the project, this change does present a challenge, explained Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji, which has been leading the fundraising efforts for the Rail Corridor development since a plan was laid out.

“If this didn’t happen, I’d have been thrilled. It’s a big hurdle. But it's a hurdle, not a wall,” Hengel said. “Over the next six months what I really see ourselves doing is pausing for a minute and rethinking the project. I think we’ll find a different route to make it happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Bemidji City Council hears update on Rail Corridor The council heard cost estimates for cleanup and infrastructure upgrades, as well as financing options, in a session on May 17.

Since fundraising began, Greater Bemidji has raised $11.2 million of a $25 million goal. With Sanford's $10 million added to that figure, it brings it up to $21.2 million and Hengel believes the project has a strong foundation for when fundraising begins again.

“I’m pretty confident that the desire in this community to have a wellness center is still strong, the desire to redevelop our Rail Corridor is strong,” Hengel shared. “I think we’re going to build a facility that at some level this community is going to be proud of.”

In meetings with donors and the city on the project, Hengel asked for patience as Greater Bemidji has conversations with potential partners who might be interested in owning and operating the center in Sanford’s stead.

“We’ve just started looking at other options,” Hengel explained. “Give us time to find that alternate route to get to an end that’s good for our community.”

Along with not starting at square one, Hengel also shared that the developers for the project, Kraus-Anderson, are still on board. Combined with the support of donors and other partners, he believes the project will find a way to come to fruition.

"I think there are very few projects that literally change the trajectory of your community," Hengel shared. "I really think this is one."

City response

When Eischens and Hengel broke the news to members of the Bemidji City Council during meetings on Monday, however, questions and concerns were still raised.

One of these was ensuring that accessibility would remain a top priority for the wellness center, regardless of who would own or operate the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we end up in a place where to make this work as a business plan it’s no longer accessible to the bulk of our community, I think that’s going to be really hard for this council to support,” shared Mayor Jorge Prince. “Accessibility is going to be a huge thing.”

Prince also didn’t want the considerable nature of this change to be lost.

“This is a significant, marked change,” Prince said. “I think it’s going to take a little while, not only for the council to digest but for the community to digest.”

Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera asked if there were alternatives to the location or other ways that the funding could be used. Hengel responded that developing the Rail Corridor was an integral part of the project and its fundraising.

“(The project) is tied up on location as well,” Hengel said. “The Rail Corridor itself is a part of the reason $11.2 million dollars were donated.”

Related Rail Corridor stories









By developing the Rail Corridor, the city could grow its tax base considerably, something significant for a city like Bemidji, which has a large portion of non-taxable land.

"This project is around $90 million dollars in tax base. That's big. That's important for me, important for Greater Bemidji and important for the city," Hengel told the councilors.

Even with these concerns, the council still seemed favorable to being patient while the project finds a new direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we can wait patiently while you make some progress,” Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton said. “We’re hopeful that we can build some viable project out there that enhances our tax base and is not a drain on our community. I think that can happen.”