Sanford Bemidji Medical Center receives 4-star CMS rating

BEMIDJI — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently awarded Sanford Bemidji Medical Center a four-star rating as part of the CMS 2023 Care Compare Program.

This designation was earned by 16% of the more than 3,000 U.S. hospitals ranked for quality measures and evidence-based safety practices.

“This ranking is a testament to the quality of care provided to patients on a daily basis and I am incredibly proud of each and every individual who has played a role in Sanford Bemidji Medical Center receiving this award,” shared Karla Eischens, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

The CMS quality ratings condense a variety of measurables in key areas. The five measure groups that are scored for each participating hospital include:

