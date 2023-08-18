Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center receives 4-star CMS rating

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently awarded Sanford Bemidji Medical Center a four-star rating as part of the CMS 2023 Care Compare Program.

Sanford Health.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:13 AM

BEMIDJI — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently awarded Sanford Bemidji Medical Center a four-star rating as part of the CMS 2023 Care Compare Program.

This designation was earned by 16% of the more than 3,000 U.S. hospitals ranked for quality measures and evidence-based safety practices.

“This ranking is a testament to the quality of care provided to patients on a daily basis and I am incredibly proud of each and every individual who has played a role in Sanford Bemidji Medical Center receiving this award,” shared Karla Eischens, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

The CMS quality ratings condense a variety of measurables in key areas. The five measure groups that are scored for each participating hospital include:

  • Mortality
  • Safety of Care
  • Readmission
  • Patient Experience
  • Timely and Effective Care
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Image.jpeg
Local
Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee members visit 3 Bemidji locations
20m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Central Elementary, 5-year strategic plan on deck for Bemidji school board meeting
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.BSUMOVEIN 4.jpg
Local
Bemidji State residential life staff provide needed support during move-in day
22h ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
Aug 7
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues
2d ago
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report