News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sanford Bemidji announces Karla Eischens as new president, Susan Jarvis to return to Fargo

Sanford Health has announced changes in Bemidji’s regional leadership. Susan Jarvis will be stepping down as president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji, and Karla Eischens will take on the role.

100122.N.BP.CRISISCENTER - 3.jpg
Karla Eischens, current vice president of operations at Sanford Health in Bemidji, will take over as president and CEO starting Jan. 1.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 16, 2022 10:30 AM


BEMIDJI — Regional leadership at Sanford Health will see a big change with the start of the new year, as Susan Jarvis announced she plans to step down from her position as president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji.

Jarvis will be returning to Sanford Fargo as vice president of operations starting on Jan. 1, and her position at Bemidji will be filled by Karla Eischens.

“It has been an honor to serve the Bemidji community and collaborate with community leaders and organizations over the last three years,” Jarvis said in a release announcing the changes on Friday. “I look forward to this new opportunity to lead and grow with our Fargo market, and I know I’m leaving Bemidji in good hands with Karla as president.”

During her tenure at Bemidji, which began in 2019, Jarvis led Sanford and the community through the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded facilities and services including the construction of the Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center and merger with A Better Connection.

100122.N.BP.CRISISCENTER - 2.jpg
Susan Jarvis, president of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, will be returning to Sanford Fargo as vice president of operations starting on Jan. 1.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Jarvis has been with Sanford Health since 2010, beginning as executive director of emergency, trauma and critical services in Fargo, moving to the vice president position in 2017, and taking over as president in Bemidji in 2019. Under her work in Fargo, Sanford opened a new medical center, several clinics and received certification as a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center.

In her new role, she will have an expanded scope of operations within the Fargo region during a time of growth for the market.

Eischens, the current vice president of operations at Sanford Bemidji, is being promoted to president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji following Jarvis’ departure. Eischens has been with Sanford Health for nearly 20 years, as a pharmacist, director of pharmacy, and operational executive director before taking on the role of vice president, the release said.

While vice president, Eischens oversaw operations for the COVID-19 special care unit, drive-up care site and vaccine clinics and distribution. She also aided in facility planning, including the recent ICU expansion, hospital-wide single-patient room conversion and the recent opening of the Vivaz Medical Spa.

In her new role, she will maintain her current responsibilities in addition to those of president and CEO.

“At Sanford Health, we pride ourselves on finding, developing and keeping great leaders,” said Matt Hocks, chief operating officer at Sanford Health. “Susan and Karla embody all the important qualities we value as an organization. Both are uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges and opportunities of their communities. I am confident they will be successful in their new roles and keep Sanford Health’s momentum growing.”

Related Topics: SANFORD HEALTHHEALTH NEWSSANFORD BEMIDJI MEDICAL CENTER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
