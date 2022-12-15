SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rural Minnesota CEP office closed Thursday due to weather

The Rural Minnesota CEP office is closed today, Dec. 15, due to inclement weather and plans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

rural_mn_cep.jpg
Rural Minnesota CEP
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 10:43 AM
BEMIDJI — The Rural Minnesota CEP office is closed today, Dec. 15, due to inclement weather and plans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

