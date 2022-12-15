Rural Minnesota CEP office closed Thursday due to weather

Beltrami County offices and transfer stations have announced holiday hours for the week of Christmas and New Year's.

A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.

Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday

BEMIDJI — The Rural Minnesota CEP office is closed today, Dec. 15, due to inclement weather and plans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

