News | Local
Rural Minnesota CEP, CareerForce office closed due to weather

Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 22, 2022 03:25 PM
BEMIDJI — Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closing today, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Offices will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 and re-open for regular business on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m.

If someone needs assistance, they are asked to call the office and leave a voice mail (218) 444-0732.

