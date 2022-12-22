Rural Minnesota CEP, CareerForce office closed due to weather

BEMIDJI — Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closing today, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Offices will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 and re-open for regular business on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m.

If someone needs assistance, they are asked to call the office and leave a voice mail (218) 444-0732.