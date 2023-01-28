Roosevelt Road home deemed a total loss after Friday afternoon fire

BEMIDJI — A Roosevelt Road home has been deemed a total loss after a fire on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, the fire department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 2112 Roosevelt Road SE.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential structure fully engulfed. Because of the fire's intensity, firefighters went into a defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior with a 1 3/4-inch attack line. As more crews arrived, additional handlines were pulled to assist with extinguishing the fire, the release said.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four and a half hours, with 21 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported.

The structure and its contents have been considered a total loss. The fire is under investigation and appears to be suspicious in nature, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric, Minnesota Energy and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.