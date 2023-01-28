STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Roosevelt Road home deemed a total loss after Friday afternoon fire

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four and a half hours, with 21 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported.

Roosevelt Road fire.jpg
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at 2112 Roosevelt Road SE. The home was later deemed a total loss.
Courtesy / Bemidji Fire Departme
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 28, 2023 10:51 AM
BEMIDJI — A Roosevelt Road home has been deemed a total loss after a fire on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, the fire department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 2112 Roosevelt Road SE.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential structure fully engulfed. Because of the fire's intensity, firefighters went into a defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior with a 1 3/4-inch attack line. As more crews arrived, additional handlines were pulled to assist with extinguishing the fire, the release said.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four and a half hours, with 21 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported.

The structure and its contents have been considered a total loss. The fire is under investigation and appears to be suspicious in nature, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric, Minnesota Energy and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Related Topics: FIRESCITY OF BEMIDJI
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
