99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Road guards recertified for this summer's Ride for the Troops event

A group of volunteers was recertified on April 23 as road guards for this summer's annual Ride for the Troops event.

Ride for the troops security
A group of volunteers was recertified on April 23, 2023, as road guards for the annual Ride for the Troops event set for June 4.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:28 AM

BEMIDJI — A group of volunteers was recertified on April 23 as road guards for this summer's annual Ride for the Troops event.

"They will be out there, along with others, to keep the riders safe on the ride," a release said.

This year's event is scheduled for June 4, starting at the MarketPlace Foods parking lot. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at noon.

"Even if you don't join us on the ride, come out and mingle and have a tasty pancake breakfast," the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Health insurance proposals to be reviewed at special Bemidji school board meeting
April 29, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL - Braught3.jpg
Local
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Staples of April
April 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: April 29 in the Pioneer
April 29, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
050323.S.BP.BSUSOFT Kyla Damerow.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Beavers walk off SMSU as Damerow spins 9-inning shutout
April 29, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Chrissy Downwind.jpg
Local
Chrissy Downwind promoted to VP for American Indian student success for BSU, NTC
April 28, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Ctrl + Z graphic.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Why didn’t anyone ever tell me that?
April 29, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Garrett Photo.JPG
Business
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
April 30, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo