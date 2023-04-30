Road guards recertified for this summer's Ride for the Troops event

BEMIDJI — A group of volunteers was recertified on April 23 as road guards for this summer's annual Ride for the Troops event.

"They will be out there, along with others, to keep the riders safe on the ride," a release said.

This year's event is scheduled for June 4, starting at the MarketPlace Foods parking lot. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at noon.

"Even if you don't join us on the ride, come out and mingle and have a tasty pancake breakfast," the release said.