Ribbon-cutting for new slot machines at Big Winnie Bar set for July 6

According to Leech Lake Gaming CEO Michael Michaud, the Big Winnie Bar will be the first of several locations that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will be featuring Class II slot machines in.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:38 PM

BENA — The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will begin offering off-site gaming with Class 2 slot machines at the Big Winnie Bar in Bena, for which a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the bar.

According to a release, Class 2 slot machines mimic actual slot machines with the outcome of the game being determined by drawing bingo numbers that are then translated into actual slot reel combinations.

“It’s great to see this new project finally begin,” Leech Lake Gaming CEO Michael Michaud said in a release. “It’s been in the planning stages for a while. The Big Winnie Bar will be the first of several locations that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will be featuring Class II slot machines in.”

Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson added that the cooperative effort will be a win-win for both the Leech Lake Band and other potential locations that Leech Lake will work with.

The Big Winnie Bar is located at 4 County Road 8 NE.

