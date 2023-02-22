Return of Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival showcases Bemidji's martial arts

BEMIDJI — Brennen Hill had a childhood dream to become a ninja.

At 13 years old, he’s one of the youngest black belts in Kumdo — the Korean art of fencing — throughout the region, a title previously held by instructor Lucas Holzhueter.

Martial arts student Brennen Hill, right, sits at the scoring table during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s not very common that we have 13-year-olds test for their black belts, but his talent was really good along with his maturity level,” Holzhueter explained. “We don’t want to hold kids back if they have the ability and the talent to perform what’s required on the tests.”

Brennen is also on track to earn his black belt in Taekwondo once he turns 15 next year. Being among the youngest in his respective martial arts has come with its own challenges at many competitions, particularly in Kumdo.

“I’m usually the youngest in most events … especially with Kumdo, I have to spar against adults, so that’s tough,” Brennen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennen’s mom Janee echoed his sentiments, stating, “Brennen’s biggest challenge … there’s nobody his age to fight. With Kumdo, it’s always adults. That makes it hard because you’re always sparring with people older than you.”

Holzhueter considers Kumdo to be in its “toddler stage” in terms of how well-known the martial art is in the United States along with the gradual growth of class offerings and student participation.

Bringing it back

Kumdo was just one of several martial arts on full display at the Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival at Bemidji Middle School on Saturday, which brought together some regional martial arts academies formerly instructed by Spencer Brandt and Cindy Marshall.

Along with Kumdo forms, sparring and cutting competitions, children and adults alike could take part in Taekwondo, Hapkido and grappling events throughout the day.

Martial Arts students participate in a Kumdo sparring match during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Taekwondo is a South Korean martial art that translates to “the way of hand and foot” and includes kicking drills, sparring and self-defense techniques. Hapkido is a Korean art of self-defense that focuses on striking, joint locks, throwing and weapons defense.

Among the staccato breaking of boards, spirited yelling and plentiful applause from spectators, a spirit of camaraderie filled the gymnasium that had been missing since the last family festival in February 2020.

A martial arts student breaks a board during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Holzhueter noted difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic brought to the martial arts scene including online classes and lower participation.

“The pandemic was really hard on martial arts schools in general. It was really hard to teach class without students (in person),” Holzhueter said. “We experimented with the online classes and it worked out OK, but some kids just don’t learn well in that environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby Kalina, who helps run Bemidji Total Martial Arts Academy — formerly Evergreen Total Martial Arts — shared similar concerns, but that schools have been slowly returning to normalcy.

Martial arts instructor Abby Kalina completes a form during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“COVID was hard because we had to train but at a distance,” Kalina said. “Now, it’s back to full session and it’s nice to see people in the gym again.”

Reaping the benefits

Being able to host their family festival again could be seen as a chance to showcase local class offerings and various benefits of martial arts.

Depending on their respective martial art, Holzhueter detailed that students can attend a local tournament circuit that includes five to six tournaments annually and that a competition team travels nationally to roughly 15 tournaments a year.

A martial arts student completes a form during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Beyond physical activity, Janee referred to the discipline and several values that Brennen has picked up through his involvement in competitions and regular classes. Courtesy, integrity, self-control, perseverance and indomitable spirit are the tenets of Taekwondo that each student is expected to follow.

“You have all these people staring at you, so just having the courage to get out there and do it, to keep going and try harder the next time,” Janee said, “you start at the bottom and you work your way to the top.”

Brennen has certainly demonstrated that concept as he has learned more advanced techniques throughout the years.

“It’s a little bit slow at first, but if you stick to it, it gets a lot more fun once you’re into it a little ways,” Brennen added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalina hopes that students grow in confidence whenever they are competing, undergoing promotion testing or just showing up for their Monday afternoon class.

A martial arts student receives a first place medal during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s always good to see a really shy kid that was once unable to tie their belt correctly, come out and do a pattern or spar,” Kalina said. “Taekwondo is a great way to relieve stress, have fun and grow as a person.”

And according to Holzhueter, the chance to meet new people proves invaluable for all who travel for competitions.

“There’s not any bad blood with anyone from other gyms,” Holzhueter left off. “(Students) make some of their best friends by fighting them.”

Martial arts students line up with their medals after competing at the Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Total Martial Arts Academy offers classes in Taekwondo, Hapkido, Kumdo and mixed martial arts for children and adults. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

A martial arts student completes a form during an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Martial arts students prepare to participate in an Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer