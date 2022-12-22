SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel set for Dec. 30

The Beltrami County Sheriff Office is located at 613 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji.
December 22, 2022 11:18 AM
BEMIDJI — A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.

Beitel is set to retire after 38 years in law enforcement and four years as Beltrami County Sheriff, a release said.

The party will be held in the emergency operations center within the law enforcement center area of the Beltrami County Administration building.

Cake and coffee will be provided.

