Retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel set for Dec. 30
A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.
Beitel is set to retire after 38 years in law enforcement and four years as Beltrami County Sheriff, a release said.
The party will be held in the emergency operations center within the law enforcement center area of the Beltrami County Administration building.
Cake and coffee will be provided.
