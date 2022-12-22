Retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel set for Dec. 30

BEMIDJI — A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.

Beitel is set to retire after 38 years in law enforcement and four years as Beltrami County Sheriff, a release said.

The party will be held in the emergency operations center within the law enforcement center area of the Beltrami County Administration building.

Cake and coffee will be provided.