Retired Bemidji State Professor Annie Henry visits town to celebrate 81st birthday

BEMIDJI — Originally from Jacksonville, Fla., retired Bemidji State Professor Annie Henry has long considered Bemidji her second home.

Having taught in the professional education department from 1987 to 2007, Henry has created a legacy that students, faculty and community members continue to honor as she makes semi-annual visits to her alma mater.

With community support ever-so-present, Henry celebrated her 81st birthday at the David Park House at BSU on Tuesday with song, birthday cake and memories shared.

“My first home is where I was born. My second home is where I live and where I worked my last job,” Henry said, addressing the crowd. “Bemidji will always be my second home and you will always be my sisters and brothers.”

Annie Henry, left, sings along with First City Singers during her 81st birthday celebration on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the David Park House on the Bemidji State campus. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Laying the foundation

Throughout trials and tribulations, Henry made it a mission to pursue higher education no matter the circumstances. After completing her undergraduate studies and master’s degree, Henry worked in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, before taking a leave of absence to earn her doctorate at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Once Henry became Dr. Henry, she looked through the classifieds to see who was hiring. One place was a university in California and another was in a town she had never heard of before: Bemidji.

After applying, Henry accepted an offer made by at-the-time BSU President Ted Gillett and Vice President Les Duly.

Having secured her new job, Henry acclimated to the Northwoods as she began her tenure at BSU in 1987. In particular, the winter weather was a change of pace that, after her retirement, informed her decision to visit Bemidji when its weather is a lot more like Florida’s.

“I always come back up, but I come back either before the snow or after the snow,” Henry said with a laugh. “I do not come back during the snow.”

Annie Henry sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during her 81st birthday celebration on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the David Park House on the Bemidji State campus. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Even during the cold months, Henry exhibited warmth in her work and might in her multicultural efforts.

Aside from her core teaching duties, Henry organized Black History Month activities, planned vocal concerts to raise scholarship dollars, brought speakers to BSU — including Yolanda King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter —and taught an African American class outside of the education curriculum.

Throughout all of her work, Henry aimed to be a voice for those who had no voices and to help every student build a solid foundation so that they may be successful in whatever they pursue in the future.

“You have to have a foundation and that starts with a high school diploma,” Henry said. “You can then build on that how you want: two blocks, three blocks… But if that foundation is sturdy, you can determine how many more to lay up on there.”

Keeping with the theme of raising unheard voices, Henry sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” commonly referred to as the Black National Anthem, for the crowd as part of Tuesday’s reception.

Instilling inclusivity

Reflecting on his experiences with Henry, Terry Hagensen, pastor at New Salem Lutheran in Turtle River, noted Henry’s voice as a memorable part of his first interactions with her.

“I remember when I met Annie, she showed up at church on Sunday morning and when the choir stood up to sing, she didn’t have a clue what we were singing,” Hagensen said lightheartedly, “but she stepped up there, harmonized and just praised God with her amazing voice.”

Pastor Terry Hagensen speaks during an 81st birthday celebration for Annie Henry on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the David Park House on the Bemidji State campus. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

He went on to thank Henry for inspiring him to become a leader in the community and instilling values of inclusivity in Bemidji.

“Thank you for being part of a community that I believe in some way, we are striving to be truly diverse and inclusive,” Hagensen added. “I know that you’ve brought us to a place and I know that we have a ways to go, but we are moving.”

With the room joining in, the First City Singers performed three pieces: “This Land is Your Land,” “Amazing Grace” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” after which BSU and NTC President John Hoffman offered remarks and well-wishes to Henry.

The First City Singers sing "This Land is your Land" during an 81st birthday celebration for Annie Henry on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the David Park House on the Bemidji State campus. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Echoing Hagensen’s sentiments, Hoffman spoke on Henry’s work in social justice and drew a point of reference with his wife Joy’s career in diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I have seen firsthand how hard the work is. The scars, the tears, the pain,” Hoffman said. “I can only begin to imagine the scars, the pain that you have even from your time here. And yet, as a teacher who has followed you, I hope you know that you have made a difference in the fight for justice in this space.”

Other speakers included Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, County Commissioner Richard Anderson and other friends of Henry.

BSU and NTC President John Hoffman reads from Annie Henry's book as part of Henry's 81st birthday celebration on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the David Park House on the Bemidji State campus. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Two recent recipients of the Annie B. Henry African American Scholarship also attended the reception. The scholarship is open to BSU juniors and seniors majoring in elementary education with a preference for African American students, though any student who has demonstrated promoting ethnic and cultural diversity is eligible.

“If you major in education and you pay it forward, you can get that. I don’t care about your skin color,” Henry said. “That’s what I want my students to do, pay it forward. That’s all I ask.”

With her legacy surrounding her, Henry expounded on the support of everyone who attended Tuesday’s celebration.

“They had not forgotten me even though the pandemic has stopped me from coming for the past couple of years,” Henry left off. “They're still my family. For that, I love them and I know they love me.”