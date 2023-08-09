Resurfacing projects on Highway 71 near Lake George, Turtle River to begin Aug. 14

BEMIDJI — During the week of Aug. 14, motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 71 in areas near Lake George and Turtle River will experience lane closures and flaggers as resurfacing projects begin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, weather permitting, crews will first begin resurfacing Highway 71 from Lake George to Kabekona. Once the work in that area is complete, crews will move north of Bemidji to resurface Highway 71 from East Movil Lake Road to Turtle River.

Motorists should expect lane closures and flagging operations in both locations for two days. The overall project is expected to wrap up by Aug. 18.

Benefits of the project include a smoother and longer-lasting driving surface.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation is the prime contractor for the $1.2 million project. Start and end dates could change due to weather and other unforeseeable circumstances.

For more information on projects in northwest Minnesota, follow MnDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnorthwest and Twitter at @mndotnorthwest.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.