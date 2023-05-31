99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Resurfacing on Highway 200 south of Bemidji underway

Starting on Wednesday, May 31, a project to resurface Highway 200 south of Bemidji will cause lane closures and delays for motorists.

Road Construction web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:13 AM

BEMIDJI — Starting on Wednesday, May 31, a project to resurface Highway 200 south of Bemidji will cause lane closures and delays for motorists between Kabekona and Highway 64.

The project will be done under traffic and a pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through a single-lane construction zone.

Completion of the project is expected by mid-June, and will create a smoother, safer driving surface. Visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website for a project map and more information.

MnDOT has also provided important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits, the fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
hwy_200_kabekona053123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner begins May 31
May 31, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chessna Lalgie.jpg
Local
Authorities seek public's help in locating missing Beltrami County woman
May 31, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji Area Schools to serve free, affordable meals June 12 to July 27
May 31, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
LaKaylee Kingbird.jpg
Local
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig's LaKaylee Kingbird sets sights on a better future for community
May 31, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
053123.N.BP.BEAVERPOND 1.jpg
The Vault
50 years ago Minnesota's legal drinking age was lowered to 18, for a while
May 31, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 2.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's class of 2023 receives accolades upon graduation
May 27, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
053123.N.BP.MALAKAIWILSON.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' Malakai Wilson discovers behind-the-scenes interest in business
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom