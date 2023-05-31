Resurfacing on Highway 200 south of Bemidji underway

BEMIDJI — Starting on Wednesday, May 31, a project to resurface Highway 200 south of Bemidji will cause lane closures and delays for motorists between Kabekona and Highway 64.

The project will be done under traffic and a pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through a single-lane construction zone.

Completion of the project is expected by mid-June, and will create a smoother, safer driving surface. Visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website for a project map and more information.

MnDOT has also provided important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

