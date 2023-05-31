Resurfacing on Highway 200 south of Bemidji underway
BEMIDJI — Starting on Wednesday, May 31, a project to resurface Highway 200 south of Bemidji will cause lane closures and delays for motorists between Kabekona and Highway 64.
The project will be done under traffic and a pilot car and flaggers will guide motorists through a single-lane construction zone.
Completion of the project is expected by mid-June, and will create a smoother, safer driving surface. Visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website for a project map and more information.
MnDOT has also provided important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
- Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
- Obey posted speed limits, the fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
- Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
