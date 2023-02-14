Rep. Pete Stauber to host listening session in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Congressman Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, will be coming to Bemidji on Thursday, Feb. 16, for a listening session.

Hosted by Greater Bemidji, the event will run from noon to 1 p.m. and will take place in the Mayflower building, located at 102 First St. W, in Suite 101.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, the focus of the conversation will be on small businesses.

To register, call Ken at (218) 355-0862 or email ken.heintzeman@mail.house.gov.