99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rep. Pete Stauber to host listening session in Bemidji

Congressman Pete Stauber will come to Bemidji for a listening session about small business on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Pete Stauber
Pete Stauber
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 04:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Congressman Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, will be coming to Bemidji on Thursday, Feb. 16, for a listening session.

Hosted by Greater Bemidji, the event will run from noon to 1 p.m. and will take place in the Mayflower building, located at 102 First St. W, in Suite 101.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, the focus of the conversation will be on small businesses.

To register, call Ken at (218) 355-0862 or email ken.heintzeman@mail.house.gov.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSBUSINESSTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Community members share concerns on rental code with Bemidji City Council
The Bemidji City Council held a public hearing on the city’s rental code during its Monday meeting, after it paused the process to amend the code to allow for more community input.
February 14, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021523.N.BP.VALENTINESDANCE - LEAD.jpg
Local
Love at first dance: Couples and friends take to the dance floor in honor of Valentine's Day
Love was in the air on Monday afternoon as dance partners took part in a Valentine’s Day-themed afternoon of music at the Bemidji Senior Center.
February 14, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Black History Month web.jpg
Local
Peacemaker Resources to hold event celebrating Black History Month
Peacemaker Resources and Project for Change will host an event celebrating Black History Month from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Headwaters Peace Center in Bemidji.
February 13, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Department of Justice web art .jpg
Local
Red Lake man pleads guilty to assault after March 2022 incident
A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury after a March 2022 incident that left his victim in the hospital.
February 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report