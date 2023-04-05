50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Remembrance ceremony for Jim and Gianna McKeon set for April 14

A remembrance ceremony honoring the lives of Gianna and Jim McKeon will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, in the Bemidji High School auditorium.

Gianna McKeon, right, was honored at halftime with her dad, Jim McKeon, during the Bemidji football team’s game against Sartell-St. Stephen on Oct. 20, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:18 PM

BHS assistant football coach Jim McKeon died unexpectedly on Feb. 12 from sudden cardiac arrest while ice fishing with a friend and his son, Rocco.

Jim and his wife Hayley lost their daughter Gianna in January 2022 at the age of 10 after being diagnosed in February 2021 with telangiectatic osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

