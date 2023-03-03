99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Region's first NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition set for April 22 during GigaZone TechXpo

Each entrepreneur will present a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges in front of a live audience, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.

GigaZone Gaming and TechXpo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 03, 2023 01:34 PM

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji has partnered with Launch Minnesota and the Northwest Innovators Network to host the region’s first NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition taking place Saturday, April 22, during Paul Bunyan Communications' GigaZone TechXpo.

According to a release, up to five entrepreneurs in northwest Minnesota will be selected to compete for cash awards and other prizes. The competition will aim to spotlight, support and celebrate the region's idea makers as they present their business ideas and prepare to launch their startup companies into the marketplace.

“The northwest region is home to many of Minnesota’s most creative innovators and entrepreneurs,” Greater Bemidji Executive Director Dave Hengel said in a release. “We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to showcase their unique business ideas through this creative and competitive event.”

Each entrepreneur will present a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges in front of a live audience, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session. Judges will announce the winning pitch and other prize winners at the conclusion of the event.

Applications are available online and will be accepted until Wednesday, April 5. Applicants must be 18 years or older and must operate, or plan to operate, their business in northwest Minnesota. Selected candidates will be notified by Tuesday, April 11.

Ideal candidates will offer business proposals that are:

  • Scalable with growth potential
  • Innovative technology, product or service solutions not currently in the marketplace
  • Ideas to solve industry or amenity gaps in Northwest Minnesota
  • Strategically positioned to move to market quickly

More information can be found at www.greaterbemidji.com.

