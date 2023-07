Red, White and Boom fireworks round out Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival wrapped up with a bang on Tuesday evening as hundreds watched the Red, White and Boom fireworks from the shores of Lake Bemidji.

A rainy start to the July 4 holiday gave way to a beautiful afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a high of 70 degrees, making for the perfect end to a successful week of fun summertime traditions.

Community members wait for the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display to begin on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Community members wait for the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display to begin on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer