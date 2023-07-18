Red Pine frustrations, downtown parking, city staffing discussed by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — Monday’s meeting of the Bemidji City Council covered a wide range of topics, from increasing parking downtown to hearing from volunteers who have helped residents of the Red Pine Estates.

The meeting began with a request by Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson to add an item to the agenda to discuss scheduling a review of Michelle Miller, who has taken on the duties of city manager since the resignation of Nate Mathews from the role in April.

Johnson was informed that the language of a review was not accurate, and adjusted his motion to be a discussion on goals and priorities for Miller as she acts as the city manager. The addition was included to the agenda in a 6-1 vote, with Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera in opposition.

When the item eventually came up on the agenda, the council was informed by City Attorney Katie Nolting that it had no legal basis to direct Miller’s performance by discussing goals and priorities for the city manager, since she technically remains the city clerk and the city council only has the authority to direct the city manager.

The council then adjusted its proposal to schedule a date to discuss its own priorities and goals, rather than Miller’s, which was set for a meeting in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the initial approval of the agenda, several volunteers who have been assisting residents of the Red Pine Estates spoke to the council during the period for public comments.

The Red Pine Estates, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, received an order from the city to vacate all of its residents on June 30, with the deadline for the evacuation set less than a week later on July 6. The order came after concerns were raised about the building’s structural integrity.

Local Residents evacuated from Red Pine Estates After dozens of volunteer hours, residents of the Red Pine Estates in Bemidji have been evacuated and moved out from the building.

Those volunteers who made public comments on Monday focused on their disappointment with how the city and other entities had handled the situation.

“I’m severely disappointed in how Schuett Properties (the owners of Red Pine), the city of Bemidji, and (Beltrami County) handled this public health emergency,” said Cindy Tesar. “I’m asking that each entity take their part of accountability for what they did wrong. The only way that change can happen is by admitting where the mistakes were made.”

Another volunteer, Mary Schoenfeld, took issue with how the city characterized its involvement in the initial organization efforts, alluding to statements from the city saying that city officials were communicating with volunteers throughout the process.

“That (communication) did not happen,” Schoenfeld said. “From the start, we were left hanging.”

Schoenfeld continued by saying that the volunteers were still open to partnering with the city and welcomed any support it could provide.

“I would ask that you really do reach out to us. We welcome (it), we want to work together to help the residents that are still displaced,” Schoenfeld shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first regular item on the agenda was the approval of a bid to extend municipal sewer services along Algoma Street. The project was approved unanimously by the council.

The council also heard a request from the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance to increase parking downtown by converting some parallel spaces to diagonal spaces.

The sections under consideration are America Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street, Minnesota Avenue just south of Second Street, and Sixth Street from Beltrami Avenue to Bemidji Avenue.

After some discussion on ensuring that handicapped spaces were included in the proposal, the council unanimously approved the project.

The council also approved entering into a professional services agreement with Abdo Financial Solutions to assist the city with financial matters following the resignation of Financial Director Ron Eischens until a replacement can be hired.

A date was also set for a public listening session on recent cannabis legislation, which will be held on Aug. 28 .