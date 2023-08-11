Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red Lake's Charmaine Branchaud recognized as 2023 'immunization champion'

Branchaud was recognized for her career promoting immunization and her recent efforts that increased the overall immunization rate from 84% to 94% for K-2 students in Red Lake School District.

Minnesota Department of Health.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:25 AM

RED LAKE — Charmaine Branchaud, school nurse for the Red Lake School District, was recently named a 2023 Immunization Champion by the Association of Immunization Managers and the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to a release, Branchaud was recognized for her extensive career promoting immunization and her recent efforts that increased the overall immunization rate from 84% to 94% for K-2 students in the district.

“Branchaud displayed passion and diligence throughout the labor-intensive school immunization project,” the release said. “She reviewed hundreds of student immunization records, collaborated with partners to organize a school-based immunization clinic event and communicated with families of students not up to date on their immunizations. Branchaud plans to keep working to get all students in the district fully immunized.”

A member of Red Lake Nation, Branchaud has been a registered nurse for 46 years. Her great-grandmother was a medicine woman who was passionate about healing others and inspired Branchaud to become a nurse.

After working for many health organizations — including the Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, Park Nicollet Center and Indian Health Services — she obtained licensure as a school nurse and began working for the Red Lake School District in 2021.

From September 2022 to June 2023, Branchaud served as a member of the Minnesota Department of Health’s Childhood Immunization Workgroup, a group of leaders from several sectors tasked with addressing existing gaps in immunization rates. Her experience working with families in Red Lake provided valuable insights to the workgroup.

“She truly loves being a nurse,” Hannah Tolman, the public health nurse who nominated Branchaud for the award, said in a release. “Her dedication to immunizing the children in the Red Lake School District will have a positive impact on the health of the community for generations.”

Immunization Champion Awards are announced annually during National Immunization Awareness Month in August, which aims to highlight the importance of routine immunization for people of all ages including children who may need immunizations before school starts.

Champions are selected from a pool of health professionals, coalition members, community advocates and other immunization leaders in all 50 U.S. states, eight U.S. territories and Washington D.C.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
