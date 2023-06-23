Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red Lake Nation announces major drug bust at Seven Clans Casinos

Law enforcement agencies executed a coordinated operation that resulted in the successful interception and seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs at the casino.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:46 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Red Lake Tribal Council announced on Thursday the completion of a significant drug bust at the Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls.

According to a statement from the council, the bust was done in collaboration with the casino administration and Red Lake Police Department.

"This operation demonstrates the Red Lake Nation’s commitment to the health and safety of staff and customers, and the nation’s goal of preserving the well-being of the community," the release said.

According to the release, law enforcement agencies executed a coordinated operation that resulted in the successful interception and seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs at the casino.

"The Red Lake Police Department, in close coordination with the casino administration, were able to intercept the large quantity of the dangerous drug before it reached the street," the release said. "Recognizing the urgent need to eradicate illicit substances from their premises, the tribal council has consistently advocated for a secure and drug-free environment within the reservation and at its gaming properties."

In the release, the Red Lake Tribal Council expressed its gratitude to the casino administration and the police for their commitment and swift action in addressing the critical issue.

"The remarkable success of this operation serves as a clear message to those seeking to compromise the safety of the Seven Clans Casinos and the larger community: illegal activities will not be tolerated and violators will be met with swift, punitive action," the release said.

Moving forward, the Red Lake Nation will continue to strengthen its security measures and will collaborate with local and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the highest level of safety and security for its guests and staff.

"The dedication and vigilance demonstrated during this operation serve as a testament to the resilience and unity of the Red Lake Nation," the release concluded.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
