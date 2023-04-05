50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Red Lake man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for rape

Descart Austin Begay Jr. has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for raping a woman in her home in Red Lake Nation in 2020.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:51 AM

DULUTH — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for raping a woman in her home in Red Lake Nation in 2020.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, on July 3, 2020, 38-year-old Descart Austin Begay Jr. knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a victim in her home until she was finally able to escape.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Begay was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse. Begay was sentenced on Tuesday to 200 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the release said.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
