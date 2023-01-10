99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Lake man sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2021 murder of police officer

David Brian Donnell Jr. has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke in 2021.

courts2.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 10, 2023 05:41 PM
ST. PAUL — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke in 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder for an incident that occurred on July 27, 2021, in Redby.

David Donnell Jr..jpg
David Brian Donnell Jr.
Contributed

A total of 17 members of Bialke's family, friends and former colleagues provided victim impact statements during the hearing, with deputies from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office lining two walls of the courtroom.

According to court documents, on July 27 the Red Lake Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check on Donnell at his residence. Five officers, including Bialke, arrived and found Donnell standing on his porch.

Before arriving, the officers had been notified that Donnell had an active tribal warrant. When officers began to approach him, he went inside his house and wouldn't come back outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to Donnell having an active warrant, the officers attempted to breach the house and take him into custody. After Bialke kicked the front door to get in, gunfire erupted from inside the house.

Bialke was struck by gunfire through the door and died on the scene. Donnell fled on foot but was later arrested at a nearby residence.

073121.N.BP.BIALKEESCORT
News
UPDATED: Slain Red Lake Nation police officer identified, escorted to Bemidji
The Red Lake Tribal Council announced on social media Tuesday morning that a police officer had lost their life in the line of duty.
July 27, 2021 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

During Donnell's hearing, Judge John Tunheim stated that the 37-year sentence was “justified by a senseless crime,” and extended condolences to the family of Officer Bialke.

“When David Brian Donnell opened fire at officers on July 27, 2021, our community lost a husband, a father, a son, and a hero,” Alvin Winston, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Minneapolis Division, said in a release. "Officer Bialke paid the ultimate price for his dedication to public safety, and today's sentence is a testament to the tireless efforts of our state and local partners and the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable for their heinous crimes."

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Related Topics: RED LAKECRIME AND COURTSRED LAKE NATION
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
