6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Red Lake man sentenced to 33 months in prison for assault

Devin Anthony Sumner, 20, of Red Lake, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for a March 2022 assault that left his victim in the hospital.

courts2.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:42 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Anthony Sumner, 20, of Red Lake, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for a March 2022 assault that left his victim in the hospital.

According to court documents, Sumner and the victim had been involved in a relationship at the time of the assault.

Early in the morning of March 10, 2022, Sumner became angry at the victim and began to physically assault her by slapping and punching her while in the car.

Sumner grabbed a 12-gauge G-Force Arms shotgun and repeatedly hit the victim on her hands and body with the shotgun, according to the documents.

As a result of being hit with the shotgun, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries including a broken and fractured hand, multiple lacerations and bruises, all of which necessitated emergency hospital treatment and eventual surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Feb. 9, 2023, Sumner pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, in handing down the sentence Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz emphasized the need to deter the “epidemic of violence against Native American women, both on and off the reservation."

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beltrami County Administration Building file photo.jpg
Local
Beltrami County withdraws purchase agreement for property considered for new jail
1d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County sets early office closures for July 20
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: July 19 in the Pioneer
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jessica Calvo
Arts and Entertainment
UPDATED WITH CHANGE OF VENUE: Bemidji's Jason Edmonds to play at Mississippi Music July 19
5d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Beltrami County Administration Building file photo.jpg
Local
Beltrami County withdraws purchase agreement for property considered for new jail
1d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board approves LTFM plan, shares superintendent evaluation
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
071923.S.BP.TRAPSHOOTING.jpg
Prep
Bemidji High School trap teams place 28th, 51st at national championships
2d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock