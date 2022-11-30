Red Lake Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for murder

RED LAKE — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for a 2020 murder that took place in the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, 2020, Ralph Edward Cloud, Jr., 38, killed his cousin, Allen Smith, in Smith’s home. Concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith, Cloud walked several miles to Smith’s residence and attacked him, using a metal cabinet and its drawers to beat Smith to death.

Cloud was sentenced on Nov. 29 in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Michael J. Davis. He was indicted in January 2021 and on July 14, 2022, Cloud pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.