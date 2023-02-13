99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local

Red Lake man pleads guilty to assault after March 2022 incident

A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury after a March 2022 incident that left his victim in the hospital.

Department of Justice web art .jpg
Department of Justice
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 13, 2023 04:53 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury after a March 2022 incident that left his victim in the hospital.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 20-year-old Devin Anthony Sumner and the victim had been involved in a relationship at the time of the incident.

In the early morning March 10, 2022, while in his car, Sumner became angry at the victim and began to physically assault them by slapping and punching.

During the assault, Sumner grabbed a 12-gauge G-Force Arms shotgun and repeatedly hit the victim on their hands and body with the shotgun, the release said.

As a result of being hit with the shotgun, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries including a broken and fractured hand, multiple lacerations and bruises, which required emergency hospital treatment and surgery.

Sumner pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 9, in U.S. District Court, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
