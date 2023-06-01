99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red Lake man pleads guilty in drunk driving manslaughter case

Gerald Johnson, 27, of Red Lake, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter resulting from a drunk driving crash in November 2021 after driving above 90 mph on a 20 mph public road.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter resulting from a drunk driving crash in November 2021.

According to court documents, on the morning of Nov. 6, 2021, 27-year-old Gerald Wayne Johnson was driving a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger in the front seat.

Johnson was driving above 90 mph on a public road that had a posted speed limit of 20 mph. While speeding and driving recklessly, he lost control and crashed the vehicle into a nearby tree.

Johnson’s passenger died from her injuries caused by the crash. Johnson’s blood was drawn and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.224. Minnesota's legal alcohol concentration driving limit is .08.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Red Lake Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

