Red Lake High School's Raymond Drouillard seeks cultural understanding

RED LAKE — Raymond Drouillard has a love for the outdoors that transcends his hobbies.

Running around in the woods and enjoying nature while growing up, he hopes to carry on parts of his culture through various Native American traditions from ricing to collecting birch bark.

“I grew up doing this and just enjoy it. It’s connecting me with my culture and a lot of the people I grew up with, they grew up doing it and they tell me about the way they did it,” Drouillard said. “I like bringing back the old ways because a lot of it’s forgotten.”

Throughout his life, Drouillard has sought knowledge from his elders in order to become a knowledge-keeper himself and keep alive the traditions that have remained mostly unwritten or recorded.

“I spent a lot of time talking with elders and other people doing the same thing,” he said. “I learned a lot from them. I’m just trying to learn all those old skills.”

With many of his elders being unable to participate in certain activities — namely trapping — Drouillard has taken their words and taught himself many of the ways once he is out and about.

“I’ve been teaching myself to hunt and trap over the past year and getting a lot of animals,” Drouillard said, “and I’m proud of myself.”

Among Drouillard’s most influential introductions to the outdoors was his grandfather.

“My grandpa, he raised me and taught me to be a man and taught me responsibility,” he noted.

He also credited his friend, Kelly, for setting him on the path of honing cultural teachings. The two met at a summer youth program in 2021 where they set up a sweat lodge, collected birch bark medicines and completed other ceremonial activities.

“He taught me a lot of stuff,” Drouillard said. “(Kelly and my grandpa) are my two biggest influences in my life.”

Connecting to his culture

Drouillard’s cultural excursions aren’t limited to his personal life, either, as he has embraced opportunities at Red Lake High School. Last summer, he took a school trip to the boundary waters.

“It was just really cool being able to go into the outdoors, completely off the grid for a week and be away from everything,” he said. “I miss it up there. I’d like to go again, but I want to give that experience to other people, too.”

He has also completed an apprenticeship for new canoe-builders, a program that aims to have builders create a new canoe every year and inspire people within tribal boundaries to pursue canoe-building.

Looking back to his sixth-grade year, Drouillard always responded well to his science classes.

“The science teacher took us out and we went to this lake, took these petri dishes and collected some lake water,” he recalled. “We used the microscope and were able to see the little organisms. I just thought this stuff was interesting.”

Such interest has Drouillard leaning toward some type of college to pursue environmental science and potentially work for the Department of Natural Resources after graduation, though his plans remain tentative.

“For the most part, I want to do contract jobs so I can have more free time to do outdoor stuff, things I want to do,” he mentioned. “I know a lot of contractors make a good living off of that.”

As he moves into the future, Drouillard aims to make his family proud and build himself to be a strong person that others can rely on. Part of his strength has resulted from challenges in his past, particularly his grandfather’s passing last year and the coronavirus pandemic.

“That was a big hit. I was already struggling with school after COVID, but that really made it hard for me,” Drouillard said of losing his grandfather, “so I’m glad to be graduating this year.”

While he has mixed emotions about the big day, Drouillard is mostly excited for the next stage of his journey with some nerves mixed in.

“I’ve been going to school my entire life and now I’ve got to grow up and be an adult,” Drouillard left off, “get a job and pay bills.”

Red Lake High School’s graduation will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.