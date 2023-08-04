Red Lake charter school opens K-6 enrollment for 2023-2024 school year

RED LAKE — The Endazhi-Nitaawiging, or “the place where it grows,” charter school in Red Lake announced Thursday that enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is open for students in grades K-6.

The Red Lake Tribal Council, in collaboration with the Native American Community Academy Inspired Schools Network, set forth to build this school grounded in Ojibwe values as a way to immerse younger students in Indigenous knowledge and culture.

Following its October 2021 groundbreaking, the school offered spots for students in grades K-5 for the 2022-2023 school year with the intent to add a grade level each year thereafter.

The charter school kicked off last school year at its temporary site as construction began on the permanent location in Red Lake.

If the number of student applicants exceeds the school’s capacity, a lottery selection process will take place.

More information can be found on the Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School Facebook page or at www.redlakecharterschool.com.