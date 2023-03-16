6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
REACH support group set to meet March 21

The REACH friends and family support group is set to meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE.

Hope House file photo.jpg
Hope House is located at 2014 Seventh St. SE in Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:56 PM

BEMIDJI — The REACH friends and family support group is set to meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE.

"Do you wish for more support to live well with mental illness in your family? Resources and understanding are available. This monthly group provides listening, coping skills and community resources," a release said.

REACH meets on the third Tuesday of each month. There is no charge to attend, and other involvement with Hope House is not required.

For more information, call (218) 444-6748 or email rwold@paulbunyan.net .

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
