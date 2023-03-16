REACH support group set to meet March 21

BEMIDJI — The REACH friends and family support group is set to meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh St. SE.

"Do you wish for more support to live well with mental illness in your family? Resources and understanding are available. This monthly group provides listening, coping skills and community resources," a release said.

REACH meets on the third Tuesday of each month. There is no charge to attend, and other involvement with Hope House is not required.

For more information, call (218) 444-6748 or email rwold@paulbunyan.net .