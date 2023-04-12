REACH support group set to host last meeting April 18

BEMIDJI — REACH Families and Friends Support Group will convene for the last time from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh Street SE.

“For more than 40 years, the REACH Support Group has provided a listening ear, confidentiality and resources for families of people with mental illness," a release said. "Families are now reporting increased community support, more openness about mental illness and greater access to resource information than in the past.

"Over the past few years, several family groups in the Bemidji area have already stopped meeting due to reduced need. The time has come for REACH to do the same. REACH will convene for the last time on April 18."

This confidential meeting will honor family progress and provide new ways to support people and causes related to mental illness. Though REACH is ending, individual family help is still available by calling Hope House at (218) 444-6748.

"Hope House client services will also continue as usual and REACH restart is available as needed in the future," the release said.