99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

REACH support group set to host last meeting April 18

REACH Families and Friends Support Group will convene for the last time from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh Street SE.

Hope House file photo.jpg
Hope House is located at 2014 Seventh St. SE in Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — REACH Families and Friends Support Group will convene for the last time from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Hope House, 2014 Seventh Street SE.

“For more than 40 years, the REACH Support Group has provided a listening ear, confidentiality and resources for families of people with mental illness," a release said. "Families are now reporting increased community support, more openness about mental illness and greater access to resource information than in the past.

"Over the past few years, several family groups in the Bemidji area have already stopped meeting due to reduced need. The time has come for REACH to do the same. REACH will convene for the last time on April 18."

This confidential meeting will honor family progress and provide new ways to support people and causes related to mental illness. Though REACH is ending, individual family help is still available by calling Hope House at (218) 444-6748.

"Hope House client services will also continue as usual and REACH restart is available as needed in the future," the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Four Pines Bookstore web art
Local
Author Julia Cook to hold presentation, book signing
April 12, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032923.N.BP.FURRBOWL.png
Local
Annual Furr Bowl fundraiser event set for April 23
April 12, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: April 12 in the Pioneer
April 12, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Beets are a resilient, adaptable vegetable to grow in northern Minnesota
April 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Snyder, Master Gardener
Four Pines Bookstore web art
Local
Author Julia Cook to hold presentation, book signing
April 12, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032923.N.BP.FURRBOWL.png
Local
Annual Furr Bowl fundraiser event set for April 23
April 12, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
041223.OP.BP.COMM.RIGGS.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: If legalized, law enforcement needs funding to address impacts of cannabis use
April 12, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs