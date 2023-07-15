Quilt drive held for service members entering new Bemidji Veterans Home

BEMIDJI — There are many ways to say “thank you” to veterans, even saying those two words is a good start.

But Bemidji’s In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club is showing gratitude in another way by hosting its own quilt drive with the goal of wrapping each veteran admitted into the new Bemidji Veterans Home with their very own hand-made quilt.

Because sometimes the words to express just how thankful we are are not always applicable, the quilts do all the talking as they serve as a tangible sign of gratitude for their service and assure them that they are seen.

“It’s not just a blanket, I think it’s more of a symbol of warmth and somebody took the time to make them something personal,” a friend of the motorcycle club Cherie Canada said. “We’re hoping the quilts serve the veterans as a visual and literal promise that they are not forgotten, and will never be forgotten.”

From left, Cherie Canada, John Pearce and John Reuter admire all the donated quilts on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Eagle's Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Canada has witnessed the club go above and beyond to help local veterans and their families through difficult times for strangers and friends alike. In her words, the club members are growing older, but their spirit remains the same — which is why they came up with the idea.

“They just want to help their brothers. My friend was a veteran in the club, he had on-and-off problems when he came back from Vietnam and he took his life a few years ago. I got to know the motorcycle club as they helped his wife afterward,” Canada said. “They really stepped up for her, helped her sell his motorcycle, helped her box things up and all attended the funeral. They’re doing good work, they’re helpful in a more quiet way.”

Simply showing up and being there for someone in need can contribute significantly. And that’s what the motorcycle club is all about. Canada said their relationship with the member and their family doesn't just end once the member has passed away.

“There’s another man, and there’s plenty more examples just like this, but he was having heart problems and he didn't have any family and lived alone, but when he got out of the hospital the club members checked on him every single day, making sure he was keeping up with his medicine,” Canada said. “Just checking in on someone, it can go a long way.”

When the local quilt connoisseurs heard the club was seeking quilts to donate to veterans, they got right to work. Canada mentioned she even had a friend who lives in Arizona who heard about the quilt drive and donated almost a dozen quilts to the Bemidji veterans.

Before they knew it they had groups, clubs and individuals from Bemidji, Hackensack, Baudette, Perham and other cities coming together and creating quilts for all veterans entering the home.

“We will have so many quilts,” treasurer of Ride for the Troops Val Ahrens said. “There are actually two more veterans' homes opening up, one in Preston and one in Monticello. We will have extra quilts and it doesn't matter if they don't all stay here in Bemidji because a vet is a vet.”

Dozens of volunteers from near and far are coming together to make quilts for the veterans entering the new veterans home in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

When Vice President of the In Country Motorcycle Club John Pearce and the other members came up with the idea of the quilt drive, the idea of having something to keep as a reminder that they’re not forgotten resonated with them.

He explained that most of them fought in the Vietnam War or the Korean War — otherwise known as the “Forgotten War,” they were overshadowed by World War ll and spent their lives under-appreciated.

Because unlike those returning from World War II, there was not a hero’s welcome given to soldiers returning from the Vietnam or Korean Wars.

“We just wanted to do something for the veterans entering the home. I’m guessing most of them are going to be Vietnam or Korean War vets, like myself, and a quilt is just something to have to remember you’re not alone,” Pearce said. “It seems like nobody remembers those wars or the vets that were in them so it’s just a gift to let them know people are thinking about them.”

For the recipients completing their final tour of duty at the Bemidji Veterans Home, the quilt serves as a gift of healing, comfort and appreciation.

“There's something about seeing a bunch of old bikers talking about quilts that kind of makes you smile,” Canada said with a grin.