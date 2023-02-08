99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Public listening session scheduled to discuss Bemidji city rental code

The Bemidji City Council will hold a public input meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, on the city’s rental code and its proposed amendments.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 08, 2023 03:26 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a listening session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, to give the community a chance to give public input on the city’s rental code.

This comes after the council terminated the progress of a proposed ordinance that would have updated the rental code during a meeting in December.

The rental code, last updated in 2011, had undergone months of revision overseen by a special committee that adjusted the code’s licensing and inspection processes and examined how occupancy for units was defined. However, because of the council’s December decision, none of these changes have been passed.

The proposed ordinance had first been introduced to the council in October, but the process experienced multiple delays as the topic was tabled to provide further time for review or adjustments.

Councilors cited a need for community input before any final decisions were made, and requested that a listening session be scheduled for members of the public to weigh in.

Monday night’s meeting will provide a chance for community comments to be given to the council in person or via WebEx, and written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting to the city clerk via email, cityclerk@ci.bemidji.mn.us, or in person at city hall.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSHOUSING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
