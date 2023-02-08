Public listening session scheduled to discuss Bemidji city rental code

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a listening session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, to give the community a chance to give public input on the city’s rental code.

This comes after the council terminated the progress of a proposed ordinance that would have updated the rental code during a meeting in December.

The rental code, last updated in 2011, had undergone months of revision overseen by a special committee that adjusted the code’s licensing and inspection processes and examined how occupancy for units was defined. However, because of the council’s December decision, none of these changes have been passed.

The proposed ordinance had first been introduced to the council in October, but the process experienced multiple delays as the topic was tabled to provide further time for review or adjustments.

Councilors cited a need for community input before any final decisions were made, and requested that a listening session be scheduled for members of the public to weigh in.

Monday night’s meeting will provide a chance for community comments to be given to the council in person or via WebEx, and written comments can be submitted prior to the meeting to the city clerk via email, cityclerk@ci.bemidji.mn.us, or in person at city hall.