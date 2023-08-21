Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public hearing on cannabis use to be held at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

The Bemidji City Council will hold a public hearing on the use of cannabis, alongside an ordinance continuing the city’s lodging tax and considering outside legal counsel in the process of hiring a new city manager.

Bemidji City Hall
Bemidji City Hall. Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
August 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a public hearing on the use of cannabis during its meeting tonight, alongside other business including an ordinance continuing the city’s lodging tax and considering outside legal counsel in the process of hiring a new city manager.

The public hearing will be held as a part of the second reading of an ordinance that would regulate the use of cannabis in public spaces following the substance’s legalization by the state on Aug. 1.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the use of marijuana in public places within city limits, with exclusions such as private property not generally accessible to the public unless otherwise prohibited by the property’s owner.

Also on the agenda is considering an ordinance that would extend Bemidji’s 3% lodging tax. The original lodging tax ordinance was approved in 1987 and has been renewed periodically through the years.

The current ordinance is set to expire in October. The new ordinance would also remove the expiration date and negate the need for future renewals.

One of the final items set to be discussed by the council is to consider hiring outside legal counsel to assist in the process to hire a new city manager after Nate Mathews resigned in April.

The decision to consider outside legal counsel was made during the council’s Aug. 7 meeting in a 5-2 vote, with Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould and Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera in opposition. The cost for the counsel has been set not to exceed $10,000.

The council has been given a list of six potential law firms to consider during its meeting tonight and is being asked to provide staff direction on how to proceed.

The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 21, at city hall. It can also be viewed on the city website www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
