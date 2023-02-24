Public comment, class sizes on deck for Feb. 27 Bemidji school board meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in the district office board room.

The board is set to review public participation and its placement on the meeting’s agenda, a measure that board member Anna Manecke proposed at a January board meeting.

Manecke proposed moving public participation toward the beginning of each regular meeting and livestreaming the comment period.

Until a May 2022 regular meeting, public participation had taken place near the beginning of each meeting and was part of each meeting’s livestream. Starting in June 2022, the comment period was placed at the end of the meeting and not livestreamed.

Concerns regarding possible defamation against an employee arose at the January meeting, leading the board to look at amending public participation procedures.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson will also report class sizes that exceed recommended district guidelines. In a letter to the board, Olson detailed that no elementary classes or middle school pods exceed these guidelines.

Regarding Bemidji High School, Olson noted, “while music and physical education are exceptions to policy, to offset class sizes, BHS physical education classes exceed the policy. We have some courses with 45 plus students in them. BHS has 246 course offerings in term three.”

There are 14 BHS classes that are over policy in term three, 12 of which are over by one to two students. Two classes exceed guidelines by three students.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.