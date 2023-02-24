99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Public comment, class sizes on deck for Feb. 27 Bemidji school board meeting

An informal listening session will precede the regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 24, 2023 02:07 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in the district office board room.

The board is set to review public participation and its placement on the meeting’s agenda, a measure that board member Anna Manecke proposed at a January board meeting.

Manecke proposed moving public participation toward the beginning of each regular meeting and livestreaming the comment period.

Until a May 2022 regular meeting, public participation had taken place near the beginning of each meeting and was part of each meeting’s livestream. Starting in June 2022, the comment period was placed at the end of the meeting and not livestreamed.

Concerns regarding possible defamation against an employee arose at the January meeting, leading the board to look at amending public participation procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent Jeremy Olson will also report class sizes that exceed recommended district guidelines. In a letter to the board, Olson detailed that no elementary classes or middle school pods exceed these guidelines.

Regarding Bemidji High School, Olson noted, “while music and physical education are exceptions to policy, to offset class sizes, BHS physical education classes exceed the policy. We have some courses with 45 plus students in them. BHS has 246 course offerings in term three.”

There are 14 BHS classes that are over policy in term three, 12 of which are over by one to two students. Two classes exceed guidelines by three students.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Ron Johnson and Gwenia Fiskevold Gould.jpg
Local
Ron Johnson, Gwenia Fiskevold Gould to face off in Bemidji's Ward 1 special election
February 24, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: West Fargo man sentenced in motorcycle mishap; Bemidji woman sentenced for meth
February 24, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Ambulance.jpg
Local
1 dead after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer near Clearwater/Beltrami County line
February 23, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report