Professor Dan Allosso to present 'The Gilded Age and Populism'

MCINTOSH — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with Bemidji State professor Dan Allosso presenting “The Gilded Age and Populism” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the McIntosh Community Center, 240 Cleveland Ave. SW.

The doors open at 9 a.m. with the presentation starting at 9:30.

Professor Allosso teaches U.S., World and Environmental History at Bemidji State University. He has a Master of Arts degree in Latin American History from Minnesota State University Mankato and a Ph.D. in History from the University of Massachusetts.

He turned his dissertation into a book called “Peppermint Kings: A Rural American History” and was published by the Yale University Press in their Agrarian Studies Series in 2020. He has written several textbooks that are available at no cost in the Open Textbook Library, a release said.

Follow him at MakingHistory on YouTube and his Substack blog.