Process for hiring a new city manager to be discussed at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

The Bemidji City Council will discuss the process to hire a new city manager during its meeting tonight, and will vote on adopting a new rental code.

Today at 11:16 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will discuss the process to hire a new city manager during its meeting tonight, alongside several other agenda items.

The need to hire a new city manager comes after the resignation of Nate Mathews, following a preliminary vote by the council to terminate his employment in early April. City Clerk Michelle Miller is the current acting city manager.

To hire a new city manager, the council has the option of using the services of a consulting firm to manage the search process. The cost of a consulting firm for this purpose typically ranges from $19,000 to $26,000.

Also on the council’s agenda is the third reading of a proposed new rental ordinance, an item that has been under consideration for several months.

The new code, which would update the city’s current rental code from 2011, would adjust occupancy limits and enforcement mechanisms.

The council will also consider options to repair a city water tower on First Street that was damaged in February after its riser column imploded . The recommended repairs would cost just over $30,000.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, May 1, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

