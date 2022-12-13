Prescribed pile burning set for Tuesday in Chippewa National Forest

CASS LAKE — Chippewa National Forest fire staff plans to conduct brush pile burning operations at five different locations across the forest on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Pile locations include areas located at forest service facilities in Walker and Deer River.

Additional locations are approximately 6 miles east of Cass Lake, 11 miles northeast of Pennington and 6 miles northeast of Longville.

Piled material consists of natural vegetation that has been gathered from blow down, harvest activities and other administrative activities. Fire managers use prescribed fire to mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape and help maintain or restore ecosystems to a healthier condition and reduce wildfire risk, a release said.

During the prescribed pile burning operations, staffed by trained fire personnel, columns of smoke may be visible from a distance and smoke may settle in areas adjacent to the operations area.

For questions regarding the prescribed fire activity, contact the Walker Ranger District at (218) 547-1044.