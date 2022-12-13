SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prescribed pile burning set for Tuesday in Chippewa National Forest

Chippewa National Forest fire staff plans to conduct brush pile burning operations at five different locations across the forest on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Chippewa National Forest
Chippewa National Forest fire staff plans to conduct brush pile burning operations at five different locations across the forest on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Pile locations include areas located at forest service facilities in Walker and Deer River.
Courtesy / U.S. National Forest Service, USDA
December 13, 2022 10:49 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CASS LAKE — Chippewa National Forest fire staff plans to conduct brush pile burning operations at five different locations across the forest on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Pile locations include areas located at forest service facilities in Walker and Deer River.

Additional locations are approximately 6 miles east of Cass Lake, 11 miles northeast of Pennington and 6 miles northeast of Longville.

Piled material consists of natural vegetation that has been gathered from blow down, harvest activities and other administrative activities. Fire managers use prescribed fire to mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape and help maintain or restore ecosystems to a healthier condition and reduce wildfire risk, a release said.

During the prescribed pile burning operations, staffed by trained fire personnel, columns of smoke may be visible from a distance and smoke may settle in areas adjacent to the operations area.

For questions regarding the prescribed fire activity, contact the Walker Ranger District at (218) 547-1044.

Related Topics: NORTHLAND OUTDOORS
What to read next
rural_mn_cep.jpg
Local
Rural Minnesota CEP, CareerForce office closed due to weather
Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday
December 22, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Sheriff Office web art .jpg
Local
Retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel set for Dec. 30
A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.
December 22, 2022 11:18 AM
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County announces transfer station, offices holiday hours
Beltrami County offices and transfer stations have announced holiday hours for the week of Christmas and New Year's.
December 21, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: December 21 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
December 21, 2022 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report