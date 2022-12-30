Prairie Business opens nominations for 2023’s Top 25 Women in Business

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual Top 25 Women in Business, a list that honors some of the region's most successful and noteworthy businesswomen.

The online nomination form for 2023 can be accessed at gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/q179orx80lvjk6o.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 16, and recipients will be profiled in the March issue of the magazine.

Top 25 Women in Business is open to female business leaders in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota, whose achievements make them stand out in their companies and communities

Each nomination must include details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, as well as information of any civic work or volunteerism.

“We’ve been lucky over the years to profile so many of the top women business leaders in our region,” said Prairie Business Publisher Korrie Wenzel. “And because it’s such a great opportunity to help get some of these business leaders their deserved recognition, we hope businesses – and even individuals – reach out to us through the nomination process. The more the better.”

For additional information, contact Sydney Mook, interim editor, at smook@gfherald.com .