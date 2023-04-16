99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Potential reductions in programs, positions on deck for April 17 Bemidji school board meeting

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:28 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the district office board room.

The board is set to consider potential reductions and additions in programs and positions as well as resolutions relating to terminations and non-renewal of contracts.

This follows a considerable discussion of the district’s cost mitigation strategy, which the board most recently discussed at a March 27 special meeting.

The board is also expected to update its board committee assignments to include long-range planning within the finance committee and to create a policy committee. The board will also vote on whether to remove the current board chair rotation process, which currently states that a board member must have two years of board experience to be eligible for the chair position.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
