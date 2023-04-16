Potential reductions in programs, positions on deck for April 17 Bemidji school board meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the district office board room.

The board is set to consider potential reductions and additions in programs and positions as well as resolutions relating to terminations and non-renewal of contracts.

This follows a considerable discussion of the district’s cost mitigation strategy, which the board most recently discussed at a March 27 special meeting.

The board is also expected to update its board committee assignments to include long-range planning within the finance committee and to create a policy committee. The board will also vote on whether to remove the current board chair rotation process, which currently states that a board member must have two years of board experience to be eligible for the chair position.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.