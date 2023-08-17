Potential changes to Bemidji city charter could allow interim city manager appointments

BEMIDJI — As the search for a new city manager unfolds, Bemidji’s charter commission met on Wednesday to discuss potential changes to the charter that would prevent future long-term vacancies of the position and allow the Bemidji City Council to appoint an interim city manager.

Following the resignation of former city manager Nate Mathews in April, city clerk Michelle Miller has assumed duties of the role while the council has navigated the process of hiring Mathews’ replacement.

Most recently, the council voted to hire outside legal counsel to assist with the search at its Aug. 7 meeting where Mayor Jorge Prince and Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton explained that it could ease the workload of the city’s legal department.

The council had previously voted in June to hire consulting firm Baker Tilly to conduct the search with its proposed services sitting at $24,850 and a projected employment agreement signed by a city manager candidate and the city by August.

From a charter perspective, commissioner Don Heinonen raised concerns over language in the charter that states, “With the approval of the council, the manager may designate a properly qualified person to perform the duties of the manager during his/her absence or disability or while the office is vacant.”

“This is a unique situation where the council let go of the city manager and with that, they did not have any kind of direction on who should be appointed to take over those duties,” Heinonen said. “I look at it as cumbersome because if a city council can hire a city manager, why can’t they appoint somebody as an interim or temporary manager to perform those duties and not place those duties on the city staff?”

Commissioner Rita Albrecht shared similar sentiments and proposed conducting further research into possible charter amendments, which would either require unanimous city council support or be passed by voters in order to enact any changes.

“It’s probably worthwhile to discuss how we might amend our charter to better serve when there is an unexpected vacancy because currently, there is no opportunity for the council to appoint an interim,” Albrecht said.

Considering the search process has been ongoing throughout the summer, commission chair James Ravnikar noted that any changes to the charter could be beneficial if similar situations arise in the future.

“This isn’t something that’s probably going to resolve any current situation, but this situation lends itself to wanting to make sure that the council and city have options moving forward and ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” Ravnikar said.

After more discussion, the commission added charter language revisions as a topic for an Oct. 18 meeting to allow time for additional research.

Another business item was a request from the city council to extend the deadline for drafting and adopting a code of conduct, a deadline for which the commission originally set for mid-September back in March.

After meeting several times in a workshop setting, the council decided at its Aug. 7 meeting that it needed another work session on the topic before adopting a code. As such, the commission approved a new deadline of Nov. 1.