News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Postal Service reminds customers to clear walkways, mailboxes of snow and ice

As many areas of the state are experiencing heavy snowfall, the postal service is asking customers to clear walkways and areas around mailboxes of snow and ice for the safety of its employees.

Mailbox in the winter.jpg
The U.S. Postal Service reminds the public to keep mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 01:10 PM
BEMIDJI — The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public to keep mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice amid a heavy winter storm hitting the area.

The postal service is asking customers to help keep their letter carriers safe this winter through the following actions:

  • Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing up.
  • Clear walkways of snow and ice to allow enough traction to avoid trips, slips or falls.
  • Clear steps of ice and snow and keep in good repair so as to not cause injury to letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.
  • Clear overhangs of ice and snow to avoid injury.

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, their mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, such as trash cans or vehicles. The carrier needs to get in and out of the area without leaving the vehicle or backing up.
The postal service is asking for the public’s cooperation so that letter carriers are able to provide the safest and most efficient mail delivery service possible.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
