Portion of Birchmont Beach Road closed staring June 13

BEMIDJI — Starting Tuesday, June 13, County State Aid Highway 20, Birchmont Beach Road, will be closed to all traffic from State Park Road Northeast to County State Aid Highway 19, New Bass Road.

The closure should last approximately one week.

"Beltrami County Highway Department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones," a release said.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.