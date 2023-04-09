50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Poetry SLAM Live set for April 20 at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q

Watermark will host a Spoken Word April Poetry SLAM live event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q, 114 Third St. NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:59 PM

BEMIDJI — Watermark will host a Spoken Word April Poetry SLAM live event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q, 114 Third St. NW.

"A poetry slam is a competitive art event in which poets perform spoken word poetry before a live audience and a panel of judges," a release said. "While formats can vary, slams are often loud and lively, with audience participation, cheering and dramatic delivery."

Poets should prepare three original SLAM poems, one for each of three rounds. Poems must be under three minutes of reading time; notes are allowed.

Judges, selected from the audience, score each reading. The poets with the highest scores move forward through consecutive rounds. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25.

There is no charge to participate or to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

For pre-registration, rules and more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org/2022-spoken-word-series. Call Watermark at (218)-444-7570 or email lgrunzke@watermarkartcenter.org with any questions, or sign up early at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. as space allows. This event is popular, so it's advised to arrive early.

