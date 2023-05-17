PHOTOS: Wheels keep turning at Bemidji Early Childhood annual event

BEMIDJI — From fire trucks to race cars, almost every wheel in the county rolled into town on Tuesday evening for the community's beloved Early Childhood Family Education “Wheels” event.

Hundreds of children led their parents around the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot as they climbed into snowplows, sat in emergency vehicles and got hoisted up into the sky by Beltrami Electric’s bucket truck.

Children go for a ride in the lift of Beltrami Electric’s bucket truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Although the exact number of years the event has been rolling is currently in question, event organizers like Bemidji preschool teacher Mackinzie Greenwaldt, ECFE Coordinator Janelle Slough and Community Education Director Rachel Amdahl estimated it to be around 35 years old.

“(This is) an annual event we put on every spring for the families to come and explore all the different kinds of wheels around our community and share them with the kids," Amdahl said. "There’s always a lot of people who come and check them out, push the buttons and climb up inside.”

Children wait their turn for a treat during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With loud music on the speakers flooding over with laughter, Slough camped out at the entrance of the event and handed out over 300 icy pops. She later estimated there to be over 400 people in attendance — growing larger and larger every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A child sits in a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bill Hubbell helps a child try out his 1944 John Deere tractor during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A child sits in a truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Children sit inside a Sherp ATV during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A child sits in a firetruck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A child sits in a truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A child sits inside a Bobcat during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer