News Local

PHOTOS: Wheels keep turning at Bemidji Early Childhood annual event

052023.N.BP.WHEELS 7.jpg
Children climb up inside an RG31 armored vehicle during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 2:50 PM

BEMIDJI — From fire trucks to race cars, almost every wheel in the county rolled into town on Tuesday evening for the community's beloved Early Childhood Family Education “Wheels” event.

Hundreds of children led their parents around the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot as they climbed into snowplows, sat in emergency vehicles and got hoisted up into the sky by Beltrami Electric’s bucket truck.

052023.N.BP.WHEELS 4.jpg
Children go for a ride in the lift of Beltrami Electric’s bucket truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Although the exact number of years the event has been rolling is currently in question, event organizers like Bemidji preschool teacher Mackinzie Greenwaldt, ECFE Coordinator Janelle Slough and Community Education Director Rachel Amdahl estimated it to be around 35 years old.

“(This is) an annual event we put on every spring for the families to come and explore all the different kinds of wheels around our community and share them with the kids," Amdahl said. "There’s always a lot of people who come and check them out, push the buttons and climb up inside.”

052023.N.BP.WHEELS 9.jpg
Children wait their turn for a treat during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With loud music on the speakers flooding over with laughter, Slough camped out at the entrance of the event and handed out over 300 icy pops. She later estimated there to be over 400 people in attendance — growing larger and larger every year.

052023.N.BP.WHEELS 3.jpg
A child sits in a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 8.jpg
Bill Hubbell helps a child try out his 1944 John Deere tractor during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 6.jpg
A child sits in a truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 2.jpg
Children sit inside a Sherp ATV during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 11.jpg
A child sits in a firetruck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 5.jpg
A child sits in a truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 1.jpg
A child sits inside a Bobcat during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052023.N.BP.WHEELS 10.jpg
Children check out the inside of the Bemidji Ambulance Service truck during the Early Childhood Family Education program’s annual “Wheels” event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the J.W. Smith Elementary School parking lot.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
