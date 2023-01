PHOTOS, RESULTS: Seventy-four skiers hit the trails at 42nd Buena Vista Snowjourn

BEMIDJI — The 42nd Buena Vista Snowjourn cross-country ski event drew 74 participants on Saturday, Jan. 14, some coming from as far away as Alaska.

The event offered participants the opportunity to ski in a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour up to 12 kilometers. The 12-kilometer course ran on the west side of the Minnesota Finlandia Ski Marathon course.

Kira Wolf of Dettoit Lakes and Ryan Rogers of Bemidji won the 12-kilometer freestyle races. Kerrie Berg of Bemidji and Leif Ronnander of Bemidji were the winners in the 12K classic races. Riley Story of Turtle River and Blake Dewitt of Bemidji were the 5K middle school race winners.

Awards were presented to the top male and female finishers in the 12-kilometer classic and skate races, as well as the top middle school finishers.

The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn award, given to an individual selected for demonstrating long-term support and commitment to cross country skiing in the Bemidji area, was also presented. Awards were presented in honor of Wanda Arenz.

Skiers take off from the starting line of the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Here's a look at the results:

12-kilometer freestyle

Female

1. Kira Wolf, 17, Detroit Lakes, 38:02

2. Regan Dewitt, 18, Bemidji, 38:51

3. Mia Hoffmann, 16, Bemidji, 38:53

4. Hannah Vanassse, 31, Bemidji, 42:04

5. Lisa Martin, 54, Bemidji, 49:19

6. Arika Johnson, 47, Devils Lake, ND, 49:26

7. Faye Calvert, 16, Bemidji, 51:26

8. Pamela Moen, 17, Bemidji, 51:44

9. Claire Story, 15, Turtle River, 56:35

10. Ellie Karger, 15, Bemidji, 1:05:38

11. Beth Grundy, 30, Cass Lake, 1:06:37

Male

1. Ryan Rogers, 43,, Bemidji, 32:55

2. Jay Richards, 52 Callaway 32:56

3. Louis Morrissey, 18,, Bemidji, 35:08

4. Cooper Kuzel, 17 Laporte, 35:18

5. Paul Johnson, 52 Grand Forks ND, 35:19

6. Jonathan Schupp, 68 Park Rapids 38:14

7. Josiah Hendrickson, 34,, Bemidji, 42:03

8. Allen Overturf, 55 Maple Plain, 42:14

9. John Mueller, 49,, Bemidji, 43:13

10. Ray Robinson, 52 Anchorage AK, 44:56

11. Jon Shorter, 65,, Bemidji, 46:32

12. Peter Mathews, 14, Bemidji, 47:26

13. Leo Mathews, 16, Bemidji, 47:38

14. Nate Mathews, 48,, Bemidji, 47:41

15. Keith Krantz, 51 Elk River, 49:31

16. Philip Hodapp, 15 Bemidji, 50:47

17. Myles McDaniel, 35,, Bemidji, 51:35

18. Craig Moen, 40,, Bemidji, 51:51

19. Cameron Francisco, 10 Cass Lake, 1:06:34

12-kilometer classic

Female

1. Kerrie Berg, 43, Bemidji, 39:23

2. Anna Askelson, 17, Frazee, 43:15

3. Julie Robinson, 54, Anchorage AK, 51:13

4. Madison Blahut, 16, Detroit Lakes, 51:41

5. Casey Story, 15, Turtle River, 59:51

6. Michelle Naylor, 40, Minneapolis, 1:05:38

7. Katie Carter, 50, Bemidji, 1:32:38

8. Stephannie Schiro, 48, Baudette, 1:50:01

Male

1. Leif Ronnander, 35, Bemidji, 38:44

2. Dylan Ramstad Skoyles, 30, Detroit Lakes, 39:02

3. Michael Meehlhause, 33, Bemidji, 40:33

4. Ryan Aylesworth, 47, Bemidji, 41:57

5. Dan Josephson, 44, Detroit Lakes, 44:05

6. Dan Rogers, 61, Guthrie, 48:06

7. Pedro Pesta, 58, Deer River, 49:00

8. Brenton Nistler, 18, Bemidji, 53:08

9. David Harrington, 63, Turtle River, 55:26

10. Wayne Goeken, 66, Erskine, 1:09:23

11. John King, 76, Long Prairie, 1:19:19

12. Yilikal Schiro, 16, Baudette, 1:30:36

12-kilometer wood ski classic

1. Ken McBride, 65 Bemidji, 50:15

2. Paul Conklin, 64, Solway, 1:06:41

5-kilometer middle school race

Female

1. Rylee Story, 12, Turtle River, 24:09

2. Halle Aylesworth, 12, Bemidji, 29:42

3 .Eleanor Hodapp, 14 Bemidji, 30:00

Male

1. Blake Dewitt, 13 Bemidji, 23:15

2. Asher Riedel, 12 Bemidji, 23:50

3. Kooper Hoff, 11 Bemidji, 29:19

4. Paul Hodapp, 12 Bemidji, 30:13

Skiers take off near the starting line of the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Cooper Kuzel, left, of Laporte, followed by Paul Johnson, of Grand Forks, ski down a hill during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Sophie Barrett, of Bemidji, skis the 6-kilometer tour during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Jay Richards, left, and Ryan Rogers ski the 12-kilometer freestyle during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A skier makes their way down a hill during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Halle Aylesworth, of Bemidji, skis the 5-kilometer middle school race during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Skiers make their way through a tunnel during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Rylee Story skis the 5-kilometer middle school race during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Skiers go down a hill during the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer