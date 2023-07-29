Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from July.

A child swims in Lake Bemidji as the sun sets prior to the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display on July 4, 2023, at South Shore Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — It has been a month of summer staples in Bemidji, from Fourth of July festivities during the Bemidji Jaycees' Water Carnival and Paul Bunyan Playhouse theater productions to sporting events like Legion baseball and the Birchmont Golf Tournament.

Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these fun moments along the way.

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees Red, White and Boom firework display.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Bemidji's Cody Jenkins (12) high-fives a group of children during a Blue Ox game against Moorhead on July 9, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
An attendee enjoys the Grand Parade with her pet parrot on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Red Lake buffalo enjoy an afternoon rest in late June at the farm near Gonvick, Minn.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Children shoot pucks into the net during a sled hockey event hosted by hosted by Hope Inc. on July 21, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
A volunteer helps residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Paul Bunyan Playhouse members rehearse a scene on Monday, July 24, 2023, ahead of their upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical” which opened July 26 at the Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament started on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
